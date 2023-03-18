Sana Khan Announces Pregnancy With Husband Anas Saiyad In Special Post

Former actress Sana Khan, who was a well-known face in the entertainment industry recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Anas Saiyad. The couple revealed that their firstborn is due for June and they are really happy to welcome it to the world as this will a different journey for them altogether. Sana left showbiz just before marrying Anas Saiyad in 2020.

Sana Khan took to her Instagram handle to announce the great news and captioned the post, "Alhamdullilah. Allah ka shukar. Super excited to welcome our bundle of joy. Plz keep 3 of us in ur special Duas. May Allah make it easy for us and every sister around who is expecting." Check out the actor's post below:

As soon as Sana made the post on Instagram, her fans began to shower her with well wishes. While one user wrote, "Masha ALLAH Masha Allah such a beautiful blessings for a beautiful couple Allahumma Barik....may Allah make it easy for you...my prayers are with you", another user commented, "Mashallah congratulations."

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad's secret wedding

Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas Saiyad back in 2020, leaving her fans in split as she announced her exit from the entertainment industry due to her religious beliefs. In her acting career, Sana Khan worked in several TV endorsements and also tried her luck in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi films. However, her first film was Yeh Hai High Society which released in 2005 and was labelled an adult film.

However, the former actress rose to fame after she appeared in a reality TV show and Jai Ho. Sana Khan was last seen in the show Special Ops season 1, following which she quit acting. Despite she left showbiz, she has been in touch with her fans through her social media handle.