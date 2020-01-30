Pretty Little Liars Best Episodes To Binge-watch This Weekend

Pretty Little Liars series revolves around lives of four girls, Aria Montgomery, Hanna Marin, Emily Fields, and Spencer Hastings. The series follows how their lives take a turn when someone threatens to expose their deepest secrets, including ones they thought only Alison, their group leader knew. At first, they think it's Alison herself, but later the girls realize that someone else is planning on ruining their not so perfect lives. The show is available on Amazon Prime video and there are 7 season and 160 episodes of the series. Here are some best episodes from the series.

Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1):

The first episode of the series should appeal to a broad audience and set the tone for a series, and Pretty Little Liars first episode effortlessly delivered on both fronts. Besides the requisite character introductions, Ezria making out in that bar bathroom and Ashley bonin’ Detective Wilden to get Hanna’s shoplifting charges dropped are standouts, the slow buildup to the reveal of Alison’s body is complimented by flashbacks that show her inherently evil nature. Is she actually texting them from beyond the grave with that “I’m still here bitches, and I know everything” message? Either way, this was great television in the making.

UnmAsked (Season 2, Episode 25):

The girls go to the hotel where Alison checked in before she disappeared. Spencer discovers Mona's secret. Dr Sullivan comes back to Rosewood. This episode was full of twists and turns.

This is the Dark Side (Season 3, Episode 13):

This episode takes place on a Halloween train ride and Adam Lambert performs, but that is just the beginning of the crazy episode. Later, Officer Garrett Reynolds, who was dating Jenna Marshall, is discovered dead. And the worse is it is Aria who finds his corpse while she gets trapped in a box with him. This episode was one of the most iconic Halloween episodes of this crazy series.

Welcome to the Doll House (Season 5, Episode 25):

This was a crucial episode, the Liars are on their way to jail as accessories to Mona’s murder but instead, 'A' delivers them to the Dollhouse. They find Mona, who is supposed to be dead, pretends to be Alison, and get locked into cells designed as exact replicas of their bedrooms. Five seasons of torment built up to this most insidious torture chamber, demonstrating how truly awful the 'A' game can be.

Image Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video

