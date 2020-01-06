Asim’s Fans Rejoice As Shehnaaz Slaps Sidharth; Call It The Best Episode Of Bigg Boss 13

The recent promo released by the makers of Bigg Boss 13 has left the viewers shocked. It especially came across as terrible news for all the ‘SidNaaz’ fans out there. The upcoming episode will see Shehnaaz Gill slap her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Sidharth, who have been enjoying the audience’s attention for quite some time now, are seen arguing with each other since the last couple of episodes. While it was Mahira who slapped Paras a few days back, this time, Shehnaaz has raised her hand at Sidharth which has left the viewers flabbergasted. However, it seems that the fans of contestant Asim Riaz who inevitably dislike Sidharth due to his ongoing fight with Asim are rejoicing after this incident.

Asim fans have called the incident one of the best moments of Bigg Boss 13

Not only that, but Asim's fans are also calling this one of the best moments of Bigg Boss 13. They are taking to social media to express their joy on seeing Sidharth being slapped by Shehnaaz. While some fans have also criticized Shehnaaz for her impulsive behaviour and for slapping the Balika Vadhu actor, it seems all the Asim fans are happy with this recent development. Check out all their tweets.

Asim Riaz's fans rejoice Shehnaaz slapping Sidharth

I swear this is one of the best moments of Bigg Boss 13 😹 Shehnaaz did the same what we wanted to do from literally 3 months!! Each and every Asim-Rashami fan, Anti Shukla and Neutral is happy right now!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/YFbQ3nJJSA — ʏυѵrαj (@Yuvraaaj_) January 5, 2020

Two most idiot and hated contestant got slapped from their so so called fake girl friend.. This is just a coincidence or what?



Mahira slapped Paras and Shehnaz slapped Sidharth.



Got gud sleep last night after a very long time.#ViewersChoiceAsim#AsimFandomHits6M — Bigg Boss Fan ❤️#BB13 (@BiggBos49544525) January 6, 2020

National TV pe thappad khane ka mazaa hi kuch aur hain. Aur yeh bat chukla se zada achy sy kon janta ha



Fakenaz ne kiya new drama hamesha ki tarah



feeling sad for chinaz fans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P4aaFqmdPb — Hajra chaudhary (@HajraFarooq16) January 6, 2020

