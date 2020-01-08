The Debate
Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio Share Cute Photos Throughout Her Pregnancy

Television News

Raghu Ram has made his fans adore with the several posts of himself with his wife. Here are some cute moments that the couple shared together. Read ahead.

raghu ram

Raghu Ram is known for his popular show Roadies, which became one of the most favourable show among the youth. Raghu married the love of his life Natalie Di Luccio and now they were blessed with a baby boy on Monday, January 6. The couple has named their son Rhythm.

 Roadies' Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio's cute photos throughout her pregnancy

Also Read | Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio Blessed With Baby Boy, Name Him Rhythm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on

Also Read | Throwback: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Grilled By Raghu Ram, Watch Video

The couple were excited for the arrival of their Prince and have flooded Instagram with adorable photographs since Natalie’s pregnancy. Raghu shared several photos of himself and his wife in various photoshoots and baby shower events. The duo has also posted videos of Natalie in which she can be seen enjoying herself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on

Also Read | Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio Enjoy Babymoon, Post Pool Selfie

The couple also hosted an incredible baby shower. Natalie shared the photos from the celebration on her Instagram account and fans couldn’t help but adore at all the celebrations for the arrival of the newborn.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natalie Ram DiLuccio (@nataliediluccio) on

Also Read | Raghu Ram's Wife Natalie Di Luccio Flaunts '26 Weeks' Baby Bump

Raghu even uploaded an adorable picture to announce the pregnancy of his wife. In the photograph, Natalie was holding baby shoes and Raghu captioned it as his biggest adventure in life yet.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa. Raghu mentioned in a popular daily, that Natalie opted for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on

 

 

 

