Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio Share Cute Photos Throughout Her Pregnancy

Raghu Ram is known for his popular show Roadies, which became one of the most favourable show among the youth. Raghu married the love of his life Natalie Di Luccio and now they were blessed with a baby boy on Monday, January 6. The couple has named their son Rhythm.

The couple were excited for the arrival of their Prince and have flooded Instagram with adorable photographs since Natalie’s pregnancy. Raghu shared several photos of himself and his wife in various photoshoots and baby shower events. The duo has also posted videos of Natalie in which she can be seen enjoying herself.

The couple also hosted an incredible baby shower. Natalie shared the photos from the celebration on her Instagram account and fans couldn’t help but adore at all the celebrations for the arrival of the newborn.

Raghu even uploaded an adorable picture to announce the pregnancy of his wife. In the photograph, Natalie was holding baby shoes and Raghu captioned it as his biggest adventure in life yet.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa. Raghu mentioned in a popular daily, that Natalie opted for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques.

