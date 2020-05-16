Rahul Mahajan And Wife Natalya Mahajan's Cook Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya Mahajan’s cook tested positive for coronavirus recently. Rahul Mahajan stated that he and Natalya Mahajan panicked a little after they heard the news. The cook is now hospitalised, while Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Mahajan are quarantined in their Worli apartment. The couple, Rahul and Natalya Mahajan has been in quarantine since May 9 and have reportedly tested negative for coronavirus.

Rahul Mahajan stated that they both panicked after their cook tested positive. However, he added that the cook has been taken to a hospital. Rahul Mahajan further added that he and wife Natalya Mahajan are waiting for the cook to recover and return home in good health. Rahul Mahajan went on to say that people must take all the precautions, however, they should not let fear take over.

Rahul Mahajan talks about coronavirus

Rahul Mahajan stated that he and his wife Natalya Mahajan were worried that they would test positive as well. But in the past few days, they have realised that there is no use of falling victim to fear. Irrespective of being tested positive or negative, one must not let fear get to them.

Rahul Mahajan also expressed that he was glad that he quit smoking and drinking about a year ago despite it not being easy. He stated that he suffers from hypertension and diabetes and he quit smoking so that he could focus on his health. He added that he works out regularly and that he hopes that it has improved his immunity.

While mentioning his life in quarantine, Rahul Mahajan said that because they cannot go out to get the groceries, they have been ordering food. The quarantine has made him realise that the only way to deal with it is to stay calm and positive while taking all the necessary precautions. While concluding, he reminded the people that we are all in this together and that we will face the situation and face the COVID-19. He then thanked all the workers who are helping combat COVID-19 and are making a huge contribution towards the society.

