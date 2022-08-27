Rahul Vaidya Demands Justice For Sonali Phogat's ‘inhuman Murder'; 'May Justice Prevail'

In a shocking turn of events, BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa at the age of 41 on Monday, August 22. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who went to Goa with her staff members, complained of uneasiness following which she was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. The actor was declared brought dead.

After Phogat's autopsy was conducted at a state-run hospital in Goa, the provisional death certificate was released, which stated that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' over the actor's body. The police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death. Moreover, Sonali's friends and family members also revealed that there is some foul play involved in the actor's death case and are demanding for CBI investigation. Recently, Phogat's Bigg Boss co-contestant Rahul Vaidya took to his social media handle and demanded justice for Phogat's ‘inhuman’ murder.

Rahul Vaidya demands justice for Sonal Phogat

On Friday, Rahul Vaidya, who shared a good bond with Phogat on Bigg Boss, took to his official Twitter handle and demanded justice for the late politician. The singer hoped that 'the ones responsible are punished asap.'In his tweet, Rahul wrote, "Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon! #SonaliPhogat."

Take a look:

Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon!

🕉🙏🏼🙏🏼 #SonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/LBNzasRnjN — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) August 26, 2022

Aly Goni mourns Sonali Phogat's demise

Earlier, Aly Goni who was also a part of Bigg Boss 14, took his Instagram and mourned Phogat's demise. Aly uploaded a heartfelt video featuring him and Sonali. The video saw the duo dancing during their Bigg Boss stint. Sharing the video he wrote, " wrote, "Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace" (sic).

Take a look:

Image: instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv/@sonali_phogat_official