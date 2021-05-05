Rahul Vaidya Flaunts New Car While Masking It Behind New Hairband: See Pics Here

Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram on May 4, 2021, sharing a few pictures that saw him posing in front of a black Range Rover. As per his caption though, the only new thing he was there to talk about was his new hairband. He said, “Added a brand new hair band to my collection”. He followed up this statement by saying that he had worked really hard for it, alluding to his car. His fans and followers though did not fall for his cover-up and hyped him up on his new car and wished him luck. The singer has purchased the new car just as he is about to leave to be a participant in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 11.

Rahul Vaidya flaunts his new Range Rover

The pictures showed Rahul Vaidya in a variety of poses, posing with his car. He is wearing an acid wash denim shirt which he has paired with slightly darker coloured jeans. He tied in his look with a pair of white sneakers and the watch that was given to him by his girlfriend Disha Parmar. For accessories, he has on a grey hairband and a pair of sunglasses. In the first picture, he is standing in front of his car with his hands on his waist. The later pictures follow the same suit with him having a small photoshoot in front of his car. The singer is seen smiling in some pictures while flaunting a moody look in others.

Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram followers were really happy for him and congratulated him on the new car. Others wished him well on his forthcoming journey and participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Yet others commented saying that he looked really handsome and that his pictures truly made them happy. The post has received 226k likes and 7,444 comments as of now and still counting.

Rahul Vaidya was recently in the news because of something his girlfriend had done. Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend Disha Parmar had recently gifted him a Gucci watch as a parting gift before he left for the reality show. Rahul Vaidya had chosen to unwrap his gift on camera and shared it on his Instagram story.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.