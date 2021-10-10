Rahul Vaidya Grooves To 'Garbe Ki Raat' With Rakhi Sawant; Calls Her 'amazing Dancer'

Singer Rahul Vaidya has shared a fun video wherein he is dancing with Rakhi Sawant in his latest song Garbe Ki Raat which was released on Friday, October 8.

Garbe Ki Raat is the latest Navratri-themed song crooned by Rahul and Bhoomi Trivedi. The music video stars Rahul and TV actor Nia Sharma. Soon after its release, the song has become an instant hit for its rap and Gujarati- Hindi lyrics.

On Sunday, Rahul took to his Instagram and uploaded a video in which he can be seen performing with Rakhi on Garbe Ki Raat. Rakhi who is all dressed up in Gujarati attire, looked energetic while dancing with Rahul. Sharing the video, he captioned it as,"#GarbeKiRaat with the amazing dancer @rakhisawant2511 lots of love Rakhaaa."

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video dropped, fans began showering love for Rahul and Rakhi. One of the users wrote, "Aap dono …. Bahut cute ho (you both are cute), while others commented, "Supercute", "cool" and "amazing."

Earlier, Rahul posted a video with Nia Sharma, after their song crossed one million views. In the video, the two are seen dancing to their song and celebrating its success. In the caption, the singer wrote,"#GarbeKiRaat has crossed “1 MILLION ORAGANIC” views. This is our reel on Garbe Ki Raat .. make ur reels and we will share the best ones! #GarbeKiRaat" Take a look:

Rakhi Sawant stuns with her elderly avatar

Speaking about Rakhi Sawant, she recently made headlines for her latest transformation into an 80-year-old woman. Apparently, the actor will be seen playing the character of an elderly person in the television daily soap, Begum Badshah. On October 6, the actor took to her Instagram and dropped stunning photos of herself with the caption, "Thanks Rohit bhai for giving me 80 year old looks In Sony Saab TV begum Badshah show,(sic)." Take a look:

More on Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya

Meanwhile, Sawant was last seen in 2019's Bollywood flick, Upeksha. She was also seen in ZeeTV's supernatural romantic series, Manmohini, where she played the role of Chakwa Chudail, a Maharashtrian supernatural entity who is an obsessed lover of the main protagonist, Rana Saa. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya last appeared in the reality stunt show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

(Image:@rahulvaidyarkv/Instagram)