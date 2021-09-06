Rahul Vaidya Recalls Sidharth Shukla's 40th Birthday, Says 'actually Bonded That Night'

Rahul Vaidya opened up about the night he was coincidentally at the same place as the late actor Sidharth Shukla on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Sidharth Shukla's death sent shockwaves across the film and television industry on September 2. Several celebrities and friends extended their condolences to the family while the heartbreaking visuals from his funeral left the netizens devastated. Along with the fans, the late actor was paid tribute by the entire film fraternity via social media.

Rahul Vaidya recalls Sidharth Shukla's 40th birthday

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Sidharth Shukla formed a friendship after participating in a popular reality show that aired on Colors TV. Even after the show ended, the duo remained in touch with each other, occasionally catching up via a phone call. A few days after the death of the actor, Vaidya took to his Youtube to narrate the ordeal of Sidharth's family during his funeral. Sharing one of his fondest memory, the singer recalled the night he was at the same place as Sidharth on his 40th birthday who was also accompanied by his rumoured beau Shehnaaz Gill.

He recalled, ''On the night of 11th December, it was Sidharth's birthday. Ek toh I feel so bad to say it used to be Sidharth's birthday. 11th December ki raat I was in the west and in that one week I walked out of the show. I had called Sidharth ki 'Hi Sidharth happy birthday'. He's like 'Thanks bro' and asked 'Kahan pe hai' and I said 'west'. And he replied 'I am also in West'. So it so happened that he was staying just two floors above my floor.''

He also revealed that Sidharth was joined by his mother, his two sisters and Shehnaaz Gill. He continued, ''I was told yesterday that the birthday was so special because they were celebrating his 40th birthday. And I especially remember the loud music in the hallway and me, Shenaaz and Sidharth made a video call and spoke to each other. We spoke about a lot of things and it was just a beautiful moment that I never told anybody.''

Revealing that it was the first time that he and Sidharth Shukla actually bonded together, Vaidya said, '' In fact, I even have a picture of that memory. That night, was the first night we actually bonded together.''

IMAGE- RAHUL VAIDYARKV'S INSTAGRAM