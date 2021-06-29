Rahul Vaidya Shares Pearls Of Wisdom; Posts BTS Pics From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Sets

Bollywood playback singer Rahul Vaidya who recently came back to Mumbai after wrapping up the schedule for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa took to his social media handle to share a few pictures of himself clicked amid the shooting of the reality show. He also added a "burning" caption to the picture.

Rahul Vaidya shares BTS pics from KKK 11 sets

Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a series of pictures of himself dressed in a t-shirt and shorts with a robe on top denoting that the pictures were clicked after the singer was done performing a stunt for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the first picture, Rahul is seen sitting on the ground sipping a drink from a white paper cup. The second picture shows him posing in the same position but this time the paper cups are placed on the ground beside him. The third picture shared by Rahul also features Sana Makbul who is also a contestant on KKK 11 and the two can be seen laughing candidly.

The background in the pictures shared shows the sets of the show with a camera placed on a tripod stand behind Rahul. The viewers can also see the blue sky and a water body in the background as well hinting that the stunt performance was water-based. Along with the picture, Rahul in the caption shared a quote that read, "Be like SUN Keep on SHINING And let them BURN."

Netizens react to Rahul Vaidya's photos

Sana Makbul was quick to react to their candid picture and wrote, "Baba ki daasi" which loosely translates to "baba's servant" in the comments followed by several laughing emojis. Rahul's fans were left in awe by the pictures and flooded his comments section with heart and star-struck emojis. Take a look.

A look at Rahul Vaidya's latest music video

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya recently collaborated with his friend and television actor Aly Goni for his latest track titled Aly. The acoustic romantic number dropped on May 28 with Rahul Vaidya headlining the vocals and the music for the song. The video features Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin. Both Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni worked together to pen the lyrics for the track and the song talks about the deep bond that Rahul, Rakhi, Aly and Jasmin share after being part of a popular reality show together. The official music video of the song shows short clips from their stint together in the reality show. The music video received an overwhelming response from the fans and has crossed over 4 million views on YouTube.

