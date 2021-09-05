Rahul Vaidya Shares Sidharth Shukla's Mother Rita Shukla's Words That Left Him Broken

The demise of Sidharth Shukla on September 2 came as a massive shocker for his family and friends. His mother Rita Shukla and close friend Shehnaaz Gill felt completely shattered with their loss. The late actor's close friend Rahul Vaidya shared what the duo went through when he visited them at Sidharth's residence on the day of his death.

Rahul Vaidya on Sidharth Shukla's mother and Shehnaaz Gill

Rahul, in a YouTube video, shared that he was in Chandigarh for a song shoot when a media person called him to ask about Sidharth Shukla allegedly suffering a heart attack. He first thought it was fake news, but was shocked when the news was all over later on. He immediately set off to Mumbai and shared how difficult it was for him to meet Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz and called the moments heartbreaking.

He said, "We were first worried about how do we face aunty when we meet her. It was an awkward situation. But I think there was a reason why Sidharth was so strong, why was he such a rock as a human being."

"But aunty is such a strong human being. We perhaps won't be able to understand the pain of losing a young son. And aunty also said the same thing and hearing that left us shocked," the singer added,

He also said, "She said 'we always hear that someone's young son passes away, but never thought that it would happen with us. Who will I live for now? Everything is over.'"

"Hearing that, we felt broken. But we had to give her strength, so we gave her strength and courage," Rahul revealed.

Shehnaaz felt completely broken, Rahul said, "Hope God gives strength to aunty, the sisters and the family and Shehnaaz. When I went the day before, Shehnaaz was not in the mood to talk. Understandably, she was completely gone."

Rahul also recalled how Sidharth had supported him during his Bigg Boss stint when other contestants wanted to eliminate him, something that helped him eventually reach the Top 2 that season. He also recalled partying with Sidharth during his 40th birthday, and meeting his family then.

Sidharth, who started out as a model and became famous on TV through shows like Balika Vadhu, and later winning Bigg Boss 13, and also acting in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, passed away on September 2 at his residence in Mumbai. He was brought dead, the Cooper Hospital shared, and the post-mortem report stated that there were no injuries on his body.

He was cremated on September 3 and as per sources, the Mumbai Police has ruled out accidental death. Stating that it was a natural death, the source stated that the probe was to end in two days.