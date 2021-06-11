Rahul Vaidya Wishes The ‘best’ For Nikki Tamboli As Her Song ‘Kalla Reh Jayenga’ Releases

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared the link of Nikki Tamboli's new music video Kalla Reh Jayenga which released on June 11. Rahul wrote, "All the best" and shared a snippet from the song. The first look posters of the same were unveiled a few days back. The number is voiced by Punjabi singer Jass Zalidar and it features Nikki in a traditional avatar.

Rahul wishes Nikki for her new music video

Nikki Tamboli's latest song is presented by LYFTYM Studios and the music is given by Desi Routz, written by Maninder Kailey. While the DOP is done by Shoeb Siddiqui, the second lead in the track is Pihu Sharma. Reviewing the number, a user wrote, "Nikki Tamboli's expression is just on-point," whereas another fan penned, "Song is full of emotions, amazing lyrics, with a beautiful voice and Nikki, is looking fab, as usual, her expressions are so well and on point."

Jass Zalidar thanked fans for their love and support and remarked that the song is very close to his heart. Nikki added, "Finally, the much-awaited music video and a song that is about pure love is out now."

Meanwhile, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have begun shooting for the stunts in the show. They often keep sharing glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. Apart from Nikki and Rahul, the show will also see participants like Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Sana Makbul, among others.

Recently, Tamboli posted a series of pictures with Rahul Vaidya and wrote, "On popular demand, here’s presenting Tambora to all you guys." The duo made quirky faces and posed for the camera. While the former wore an animal printed top, the latter sported a red fluff jacket with sunglasses.

Apart from Kalla Reh Jayenga, Tamboli will also be seen in Tony Kakkar's video Number Likh, which will be released on June 18. The first look poster of the same garnered love from fans.

