Rahul Vaidya's Weekly Round Up: How The Past Week Went By For The Singer

Indian singer and reality TV star, Rahul Vaidya seems to be having a busy week. In the past week alone, the singer purchased a new car and flew off to shoot for another popular reality TV show. Vaidya's Facebook account was even hacked last week. And with so many events and happenings, let's have a look at how the week went by for Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vaidya's week in a glance

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend gifts him a parting gift

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, Disha Parmar, had a very special parting gift for Rahul Vaidya, who was about to leave for his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey at the time. The singer recorded himself unwrapping his present while Disha can be seen sitting next to him, watching. Rahul opened the package to discover a Gucci watch from his girlfriend, whom he thanked in the video. The singer originally shared the video on his Instagram on May 3, take a look below.

Rahul Vaidya flaunts his new car

Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram on May 4, 2021, and shared a few pictures that saw him posing in front of a black Range Rover. The singer seemingly purchased the new car just as he was about to leave to compete in the 11th season of the stunt reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, according to the singer's caption, he was only trying to show of his "hairband". In a hilarious caption he wrote, "Added a brand new hair band to my collection. Worked really hard for it".

Rahul Vaidya's Facebook account gets hacked

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya’s Facebook account got hacked recently. The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, May 6, 2021, to share a tweet revealing that his Facebook handle had been hacked and requested fans to not pay attention to anything posted on his Facebook handle until his team got a hold of the situation. Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's tweet below.

Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap. @Facebook @facebookapp — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 6, 2021

Rahul Vaidya leaves for Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The Indian stunt reality TV series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is all set to go on floors. Several contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and others, were seen making their way to the airport to get to Cape Town, South Africa which is where the series is slated to be held. Rahul Vaidya, was seen bidding farewell to his actress girlfriend, Disha Parmar who was seen dropping him off at the airport. The couple's photos and videos were clicked as he kissed her on the cheek and forehead before leaving for his flight.

Image: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.