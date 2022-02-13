Rakhi Sawant Announces Separation With Husband Ritesh; 'I Was Unaware Of Certain Things'

Ever since actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh entered the reality show Bigg Boss 15, fans have been questioning their marriage. The actor's marriage became the highlight of the session where she was asked about her equation with her husband. Meanwhile, Sawant has recently announced in a joint statement that she herself and Ritesh are parting ways.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi released a joint statement with Ritesh regarding her separation from the latter. The 43 year old actor stated, "Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways." Saying that she was not aware of certain things, Rakhi added, "After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control."

Rakhi Sawant stated that they both enjoy their lives separately. She wrote, "We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately." Expressing sadness about the same, she further added. "I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made."

"I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me, at this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always", she noted. Fans couldn't resist as they wished Rakhi the best life ahead. One wrote, So sorry to hear this Rakhi. God bless you", another one commented, "Ma'am u r an idol women a power women n u deserves bestest love u loads whole world loves u ❤️❤️u r The legend uthe man who will in ur life b luckiest n soon u will get n u don't need anyone bcoz whole world is urs love u".

More on Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's marriage

Rakhi Sawant claimed she was married in the entire season of Bigg Boss 14 after her wildcard entry. Back in 2020, Rakhi Sawant's brother claimed she married Ritesh in early 2020, right before the COVID lockdown. However, in 2019, Rakhi claimed she married her NRI beau in July, that year.

Image: Instagram/@movietalkies