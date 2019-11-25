Rakhi Sawant Birthday: A List Of The Actor's Most Outlandish Statements

Rakhi Sawant is a familiar name in the Indian film industry. She is a dancer, model, actor, and a television talk show host. Rakhi Sawant has appeared in many Hindi films and in a few regional movies as well. She has also been a contestant on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss 1 in 2006. Rakhi Sawant has also launched her own political party, headed by Jai Shah, called the Rashtriya Aam Party, to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

Rakhi made her film debut in the film Agnichakr under the name Ruhi Sawant. She has been hated by many yet has not failed and given up. The actress shall turn 41 this year as she celebrates her birthday that falls on the 25th of November. Besides the other controversies that helped her garner attention, the actress has been known for films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. Listed below are some of the outlandish statements made by the actor:

1) Rakhi Sawant Slams Shefali Jariwala In Bigg Boss 13

This is a video where Rakhi Sawant is seen slamming another contestant, Shefali Jariwala for passing statements about her. Rakhi is seen giving out warnings to the contestant. Rakhi is seen questioning Shefali on her choice of statement. Rakhi is also seen defending herself in the video and putting forth her view. The video sees Rakhi talking more about the show Bigg Boss 13 and giving her opinions on the show and what it does to the contestants.

2) Rakhi Sawant on the removal of Ceiling Fans

This is one of the videos where the actor wishes the ceiling fans in the country to be removed. Rakhi Sawant talks about how women commit suicide by hanging themselves to ceiling fans in various households. The actor wishes and requests PM Modi for the fans to be removed. She also mentions how the removal of fans is more important than saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The actor brings along a fan to support her statement.

