Rakhi Sawant Recalls How Her Dad Died As She Condoles Hina Khan's Father's Demise

Rakhi Sawant is currently in good spirits as her mother had a successful surgery. Earlier this week she announced that her mother Jaya had a cancerous tumour removed from her body. She recently talked with the paparazzi about her mother’s health. During her interaction, she was asked about Hina Khan's father's death. Responding to this Rakhi Sawant condoled Hina Khan's father's death and recalled how her dad died. Here is a look at Rakhi Sawant's video.

Rakhi Sawant spotted sharing her condolences to Hina Khan's father's demise

Hina Khan’s father recently passed away because of a cardiac arrest. Talking about this Rakhi Sawant expressed her grief over the same and shared that she is very sad and heartbroken to hear about his demise. Rakhi Sawant added that she is still in shock. Talking about this, Rakhi Sawant recalled the demise of her own father and said, “Mere daddy ko toh train mein heart attack aaya tha. I remember fast train chal rahi thi and mere dad duty pe the and heart attack aaya tha train mein” (My father got a heart attack in train. I remember the train was fast and my father was on duty when he got a heart attack while being in the train.” She further added that she can understand Hina Khan’s pain. She further sent a message to Hina Khan by saying, “We love you Hina...Hina's mom we all love you. Parmeshwar aapke dad ko heaven mein jagah denge." (God will give him a special place in heaven). Here is a look at Rakhi Sawant's video.

Rakhi Sawant spotted

TV actor Hina Khan’s father passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night because of cardiac arrest. She was filming in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when she got the devastating news. The actor immediately flew back to Mumbai after getting the news. A lot of fans and friends of Hina Khan paid their respects to her father’s unfortunate demise.

Rakhi Sawant's mother's health

Rakhi Sawant's mother recently had a successful operation. Rakhi had also shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram where her mother can be seen walking between the hospital corridors with the help of a doctor. “Mom ka in catwalk and HospitalðŸ¤©ðŸ¥°” As she shared the video, several celebrities like Sofia Hayat, Zareen Khan wished for a speedy recovery of her mother. A lot of fans also shared their best wishes on the post. Here is a look at Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram post.

Image Credits: Rakhi Sawant Instagram