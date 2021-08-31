Rakhi Sawant Undergoes Nose Surgery After Getting Hurt By Jasmin Bhasin; Watch

Rakhi Sawant appeared on a reality TV show on Colours TV in 2020. The actor gained many praises for her appearance on the show. While she was at her peak to entertain people, the actor also faced a major nose injury. Apparently, Jasmine Bhasin put a huge penguin mask on Rakhi's face and ended up hurting her nose. Rakhi Sawant recently got her nose fixed by undergoing surgery. She also shared a video of her surgery on Instagram.

Rakhi Sawant undergoes nose surgery

Rakhi Sawant recently took to her Instagram handle to share an IGTV video. The actor shared a clip from the show where she got hurt on the nose. In the video, Jasmin Bhasin was seen putting a penguin mask on Rakhi's face. As she removed the mask, she began yelling in pain while holding her nose. However, Rakhi Sawant continued the show. She recently underwent surgery to fix her nose. In the video, the actor was seen talking to her doctor with some cream on her face. Rakhi revealed she had some songs to shoot, due to which she did not get her nose fixed earlier.

In the caption, Rakhi mentioned how she got hurt on the show and was in immense pain. The actor also shared only two people were by her side on the show. She further shared how she was relieved from the pain after the surgery. Rakhi also thanked her fans for their prayers.

Rakhi Sawant's Instagram presence

Rakhi Sawant has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram. the actor often entertains her followers by posting content regularly. She was last seen dancing to a track from Twinkle Khanna starrer Mela. Rakhi wore a lavender coloured crop top and shorts. She shook a leg with choreographer Rajeev Khinchi. In the caption, Rakhi Sawant wrote, "@twinklerkhanna 🙏🙏🙏🙏 dancing on your track... I hope u like it… along with @the_rajeevkhinchi."

Rakhi Sawant shared another dance video with Rajeev Khinchi, that she shot in the gym. This time the actor dance to Asha Bhosle's popular track Koi Shahri Babu from the 1973 film Loafer. The post's caption read, "Old is gold I need at least 100 million views 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪... I hope u like it dancing… with @the_rajeevkhinchi." Rakhi Sawant's fans reacted to the video and showered heart emoticons in the comment section.

(IMAGE CREDITS: RAKHI SAWANT'S INSTAGRAM)