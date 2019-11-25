Rakhi Sawant Birthday: Some Of The Quirky Outfits Of The Actor

Rakhi Sawant is a popular Indian dancer, model, actor and a television talk show host. Rakhi Sawant has appeared in many Hindi movies and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a contestant on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss 1 in 2006. She made her debut in the film Agnichakr under the name Ruhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant's 41st Birthday

The actress shall turn 41 this year as she celebrates her birthday that falls on the 25th of November. She has been known for films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. Rakhi Sawant is known for a variety of reasons, one of them being her quirky fashion. Listed below are some of the quirky outfits pulled by the actor.

Quirky Outfits of Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant looked sensuous in this golden gown that hugged her well. She wore a full-length golden gown that was super shiny and full of bling. Underneath the golden ensemble, the actress paired a matching set of lingerie. Rakhi had her tattoo on highlight along with her bold makeup.

READ: White Wedding For Rakhi Sawant? Netizens Wonder After Her Bridal Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

This is another look pulled by Rakhi Sawant. She is seen in a black lace sheer top with a green satin skirt. The actress paired her look with black boots. Her voluminous hair was the highlight of the look. Her bold makeup set the charm for the outfit.

READ: Rakhi Sawant Confirms Secret Wedding To An NRI, Flaunts Sindoor & Mehendi In Pics

Rakhi Sawant pulled up a bridal look. She looked ethereal in a white bridal gown. Rakhi pulled up the look with chunky jewelry and a tiara. She held a bouquet of purple flowers.

READ: Rakhi Sawant Husband: Who Is Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.