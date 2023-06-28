Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan To Return On TV After Adipurush Box Office Failure

Ramanand Sagar's popular TV show Ramayan is set to make a comeback on television screens once again amid Adipurush's underwhelming box office performance. Regarded as a benchmark for shows and films based on the mythological epic Ramayana, the series has garnered immense praise over the years. Shemaroo TV recently took to social media to announce the re-run of the show.

3 things you need to know

Ramayan originally aired on Doordarshan.

It made a return to the TV screens during COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came amid criticism of Adipurush over certain dialogues, which have been altered.

When and where to watch Ramayan re-run?

Ramayan will premiere once again from July 5. The show will be back on Shemaroo TV at 7:30 pm. It will look to transport viewers to the enchanting world of Ramayana and the victory of good vs evil. The show originally aired on Doordarshan in 1987. During the COVID-induced lockdown, the series was reintroduced, garnering a massive viewership.

The announcement of Ramayan re-run comes after Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan, faced criticism for some of its dialogues, which were later altered. Separately, the film has failed at the box office, reportedly earning Rs 277 crore in India in all languages. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

(Stills from Ramayan and Adipurush | Image: Twitter)

Ramanand Sagar's son reacts to Adipurush controversy

In an interview with ANI, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar expressed concern over Adipurush's dialogues and urged the makers to show sensitivity towards the audience's sentiments. He emphasised the importance of respecting the sentiments of the viewers, especially when depicting a revered scripture like Ramayan.

While acknowledging that the younger generation might have different expectations from the film, he called for responsible storytelling and suggested naming the film differently if it deviates significantly from Valmiki Ramayan or its essence.