Sunil Lahri, Lakshman From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Playing Sita

Multiple cinematic adaptations of the Ramayana are currently underway at various stages of development. The pioneer in this visual revival of the epic has been Om Raut's Adipurush. The film's release has opened the door for much of the leading cast from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to share their opinions on these new-age adaptations. Sunil Lahri has also added his name to this list, expressing his opinion on Kangana Ranaut's upcoming portrayal of Sita, in Sita - The Incarnation.

3 things you need to know

After Adipurush, Nitesh Tiwari is also gearing up to re-tell the epic, reportedly set to star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita.

Kangana Ranaut too, is currently working on film, Sita - The Incarnation in which she will be playing the titular character.

Sunil Lahri is best know for his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Sunil Lahri reacts to Kangana Ranaut playing Sita

Sunil Lahri shot to fame in the 80s as Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan commenced airing on television. Much of the 1987 Ramayan cast has been vocal about their opinion on the modern re-tellings. Sunil Lahri has also chimed in, to comment on news of Kangana Ranaut playing Sita in Sita - The Incarnation.

(Sunil Lahri reacts to Kangana Ranaut playing Sita | Image: Twitter)

In a story shared by Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram, Lahri showed complete faith in Ranaut's abilities to effectively portray the larger-than-life yet sublime role of Sita. He went on to state how he was sure of the fact that the film would be much more than a milking of the resurging hype around the epic. Also commenting on other adaptations, Lahri advised all those involved in the projects to not play around with their culture and heritage.

All you need to know about Kangana Ranaut starrer Sita - The Incarnation

Sita - The Incarnation will be helmed by Alaukik Desai and will star Ranaut in the titular role. Chiyaan Vikram will reportedly be stepping in to the role of Ram though there is no official confirmation on the same. Vikram's involvement in the project became a point of conjecture after the actor met with Desai late last year.