Last Updated:

'Ramayan' Return On TV Completes 1 Year; Sunil Lahri, Fans Recall 2020 Lockdown Memories

'Ramayan' return on TV completed one year on Sunday. Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri and fans recalled their 2020 lockdown memories, watching the show.

Written By
Joel Kurian
instagram/@sunil_lahri

The COVID-19 lockdown in March last year had been a tough experience for citizens, where people tried to stay involved by watching content, cooking, spending time with family and indulging in self-care activities. As Indians spent more time watching TV, the call to get the iconic serial Ramayan back on TV was made by fans, a request that was granted by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry. The re-telecast of the hit '80s show completed a year on Sunday and one of the celebrities to mark the occasion was Sunil Lahri.

READ | Onscreen 'Ram' from 'Ramayan' Arun Govil joins BJP in Delhi, hails PM Modi

Sunil Lahri on Ramayan re-telecast anniversary

Sunil Lahri, who played the much-loved role of Lakshman, recalled that it was on March 28 that the show had aired again last year. The veteran actor wrote, “I could meet you all and received your love and blessings. I am really grateful to you all.”  He also dropped pictures from the shooting and stills, as well as the members of his team.

READ | Sunhil Lahri revisits old 'Ramayan' set, says 'Khatti Meethi yaaden taaja ho gai'

 

READ | 'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil reiterates 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan's importance after joining BJP

Netizens too had fond memories from the day when the show was telecast again. Calling it the ‘most popular serial’, they shared how the show helped ‘maintain their sanity’ during the unprecedented lockdown, helping them learn values and even bringing families together. One had event kept newspaper clippings of the re-telecast.

The re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan made the trio playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, in particular, very popular among the younger generation. They also joined soical media around this time, and started sharing their anecdotes and more.

The re-telecast reportedly even beat Games of Thrones finale in terms of viewership, notching up 7.7 crore viewers for one of the episodes. The success of Ramayan prompted the return of Uttar Ramayan and also a newer version of Ramayan, as well as another popular mythological serial, Mahabharat.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT