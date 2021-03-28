'Ramayan' Return On TV Completes 1 Year; Sunil Lahri, Fans Recall 2020 Lockdown Memories

The COVID-19 lockdown in March last year had been a tough experience for citizens, where people tried to stay involved by watching content, cooking, spending time with family and indulging in self-care activities. As Indians spent more time watching TV, the call to get the iconic serial Ramayan back on TV was made by fans, a request that was granted by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry. The re-telecast of the hit '80s show completed a year on Sunday and one of the celebrities to mark the occasion was Sunil Lahri.

Sunil Lahri on Ramayan re-telecast anniversary

Sunil Lahri, who played the much-loved role of Lakshman, recalled that it was on March 28 that the show had aired again last year. The veteran actor wrote, “I could meet you all and received your love and blessings. I am really grateful to you all.” He also dropped pictures from the shooting and stills, as well as the members of his team.

Netizens too had fond memories from the day when the show was telecast again. Calling it the ‘most popular serial’, they shared how the show helped ‘maintain their sanity’ during the unprecedented lockdown, helping them learn values and even bringing families together. One had event kept newspaper clippings of the re-telecast.

ramayan dekhe hamara jeevan dhanya huaðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ™hume bohot kuch sikhne mila..aur ap sab se baat krne mila social media se connect hueðŸ˜ðŸ˜we are really lucky for itðŸ¤—mei iske liye ap sab ko dil se naman krti hu..dhanyawad ðŸ™ðŸ™jai shree ramðŸ¤—ðŸ™ — Chinnu ðŸ˜„ (@aisiri_) March 28, 2021

@LahriSunil sunilji yeh pichla saal ramayan ke retelecast ki vajah se kaise beet gaya pata hi nahi Chala..Ek sanity banaye rakhi ramayan ne. & Aap ko Jo bhi mila pyar samman aap deserve karte ho.&aapse baat karne ka mauka bhi mila. Happy Holi @LahriSunil pic.twitter.com/hHBsEmH3RW — Mmb (@chattersmusings) March 28, 2021

Hlw happy wala good morningðŸŒžðŸ˜˜

Yes sir pichchle saal aaj hi ke din Ramayana Re-telecast huwa tha

Ye dekhiye sir maine pichchle saal ka newspaper bhi samhaal ke rakha hai jis din Ramayana Re-telecast huwa tha

And happy holi sir

Ye holi aapke jiwan me

Khusiyo ka har rang bhardeðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/SvIE9iqqSp — Sunehri Sharma (@sharma_sunehri) March 28, 2021

Good afternoon Sir ðŸ™aap ko bhi sir bhut bhut danyvad ðŸ™ðŸ˜‡ðŸŒ¹ap se milne baat krne aur bhot kuch shikhne aur janne ko mila aap logo ne pure lockdown ko bhot hi special bna diya aur 2020ko kabhi bhi naa bhulne vala saal bna diya thank u once again sir ðŸ™â¤ðŸŒ¹take care of yourself ðŸŒ¹ — Dear Smita(ðŸŒ¹SSFOFSSðŸŒ¹) (@SmitaDear) March 28, 2021

The re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan made the trio playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, in particular, very popular among the younger generation. They also joined soical media around this time, and started sharing their anecdotes and more.

The re-telecast reportedly even beat Games of Thrones finale in terms of viewership, notching up 7.7 crore viewers for one of the episodes. The success of Ramayan prompted the return of Uttar Ramayan and also a newer version of Ramayan, as well as another popular mythological serial, Mahabharat.