'Ramayan' Star Dipika Chikhlia's Mother Passes Away; Fans Pour In Condolence Messages

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her portrayal of Sita on the show Ramayan, recently took to Instagram to share the tragic news of her mother’s demise. Through the post, she spoke about how difficult it is to lose a parent and how seriously the loss can affect a person. The actor has been receiving numerous condolence messages from her fans in the comments section of the post. Read on:

Dipika Chikhlia on losing her mother

Dipika Chikhlia recently put up a note on social media about the recent death of her mother. She put up a note speaking about the grief that comes with the death of a parent. She has mentioned that no one can go by this grief easily as it comes with a lot of emotions. She also added a ‘joining hands’ emoticon expressing herself better. In the caption for the post, Dipika Chikhlia has prayed for her mother’s soul to rest in peace. Have a look at the post from Dipika Chikhlia’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, Dipika Chikhlia’s fans have put up condolence messages for her mother. They have asked the actor to take good care of herself and have also put forth their love for her in a caring manner. Have a look at a few of the comments on the post here.

Dipika Chikhlia had previously taken to Instagram to wish her parents on the occasion of Teacher’s day. She posted a black and white picture of her parents while she jotted down a heartfelt poem in the caption for the post. She spoke about how she is a shadow of her parents and is very thankful for everything that she has learned from them over the past decades. Have a look at the post on Dipika Chikhlia’s Instagram here.

Also read 5 Reasons Why Lankesh Ravana Was Respected Despite Being A Demon King

Dipika Chikhlia has lately been keeping her followers entertained through various pictures and video. The actors of Ramayan have been all over the internet ever since the show was re-telecast amidst the lockdown. People have been quite nostalgic about the show as it was a major success at the time of its release.

Also read 'Ramayan' Actor Deepika Chikhlia Says People Should Stop Replicating The Show

Image courtesy: Dipika Chikhlia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.