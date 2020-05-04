'Ramayan' Actor Deepika Chikhlia Says People Should Stop Replicating The Show

Deepika Chikhlia had immortalized the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's cult show Ramayan. Ramayan started airing amidst the coronavirus lockdown after 33 years and the die-hard fans of the show were overjoyed by this. Ramayan recently gained more than 7 crore viewership and reportedly broke the record of the popular show Game Of Thrones. Deepika Chikhlia recently spoke in an interview with an online portal about the massive success of the show along with the need for it to stop being replicated every year.

Deepika Chikhlia revealed that people should stop replicating Ramayan every year

Deepika Chikhlia revealed in the interview that she does not know why people make Ramayan every year. Deepika Chikhalia further said that people should stop replicating the show which is already there as the simplicity, performances and the narration then fails to strike a chord with the masses. Deepika Chikhlia also spoke about the receiving royalties when the show is replicated.

Deepika Chikhalia said that after putting 30 years of their career in the show, Ramayan, they should receive royalties once the show is again replicated. Deepika Chikhlia added how despite Ramayan being replicated every year, they did not get royalties and that the government should intervene and give it to them.

Deepika Chikhlia spoke about the massive success of the show

Deepika Chikhlia said that there were some people who laughed off saying that the show was 'never-ending' and that they were ashamed to admit that they were fans of the show. Deepika Chikhlia added how there were some people who found the show 'funny' and revealed that there grandparents or in-laws were fans of Ramayan but were ashamed to admit that they were her fans. Deepika Chikhlia said that she felt that only elderly people followed the show Ramayan and were her fans instead of the younger generation.

However looking at the tremendous success of the show now, Deepika Chikhlia added that she can proudly say that even the millennials are following Ramayan. Deepika said that the current generation who are following Ramayan are sensible and sensitive. She also added that they are giving the required respect to the show.

