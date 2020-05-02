Sunil Lahri Of 'Ramayan' Reveals That People Would Touch His Feet Out Of Respect; Read

Sunil Lahri, who is best known as Lakshman from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, feels that the show will garner similar response if re-telecast after 10-15 years. He said that the show comes with a manufacturing date but not with an expiry date. Lahri also revealed that he was not too eager for the role during his initial time.

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri on the respect that comes with the show

Sunil Lahri talked to a leading news portal about the respect that comes with the show Ramayan. He said that when he thinks about the show, the first thing that comes to his mind is the madness of the audience for it. He recalled how people recognised them when they were out for grocery shopping or strolling. The actor added that people would come up to greet him and touched his feet out of respect because they connected so much with the characters.

Talking about his initial thoughts on the show, Sunil Lahri said that he was not very happy in the beginning when he started doing Ramayan. The actor said that he lost a lot of work because of his commitment to the show. He said that when he looks back now, he is really happy that even after so many years, people still recognise the show and talk about it. He added that Ramayan has grown more than what it was earlier.

Sunil Lahri also revealed that when the show started, the initial response was lukewarm and that the madness started after the 6th-7th episode of the show. Adding that there is a lot of emotion in it, the actor said that he saw it in bits in pieces when he was working in Ramayan. He revealed that when he sees it now, he feels that the emotions were very strong and can see it even today.

