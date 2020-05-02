'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Assures To Never Disappoint Fans; Says 'Thanks For Support'

During the lockdown, the classic and mythological shows of the 90s were re-telecasted and Ramayan proved to be one of the major hits among many others. And, Lakshman's character, played by Sunil Lahri, has become the millennials' favourite for his angry man-attitude and on-point conversations in the show. Recently, expressing his gratitude and to shower love on his fans, Sunil Lahri shared a video on his social media wall.

READ | Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Reacts To Hilarious Memes On Laxman By Twitterati

Sunil Lahri thanked all his fans and the viewers for their endless support and love. The actor stated that he falls short of words when it comes to expressing his gratitude. He further assured that he will never disappoint his fans and the audience in the future and that he will always do something good. Sunil signed off by asking everyone to stay safe, healthy, and successful. Watch his video below:

READ | 'Ramayan' Fame Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Rare Photo Wins Internet, See Pic

Interestingly, ever since the re-run of Ramayan started, the show topped the TRP charts and made several records. Recently, Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial achieved a milestone and became the most-watched entertainment show in the entire world. After Ramayan, Uttar Ramayan has also bagged love from the audience as it grabbed a spot in the top five TV serials.

READ | Before Ramayan, 'Lakshman' Sunil Lahiri & 'Sita' Dipika Chikhalia Had Romanced On-screen?

Talking about Sunil Lahri, he was one of the most active actors on social media among the star cast of the show. Apart from his on-screen performance, his throwback pictures also wowed fans. His BTS pictures with late Smita Patil, Ramayan co-star Dipika Chikhalia, and Ashok Kumar's granddaughter among many others have given a sneak peek into his early days.

READ | 'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Shares An Unmissable Throwback Picture With Late Smita Patil

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.