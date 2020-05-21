Ramayan's Sunil Lahri On Son Krish's Charm: 'He Has Both Looks And Talent'

Sunil Lahri, as well as the rest of the Ramayan's cast, started grabbing headlines again after the re-telecast of the show amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Apart from them, when a fan account posted a picture of a young Lahri and his son Krish Pathak together, the internet went crazy over it. In a recent interview with a leading portal, the actor opened up about his son's charm.

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri on his son's charm and viral picture

Lahri revealed that he was unhappy initially but when he saw that he has a capability and is talented, he told Krish to hold on to himself and not get into anything. The Ramayan actor said that his son has the good looks as well as the talent and is sure that some good work will come his way soon. Lahri said that he feels very happy and revealed that Krish has been a charmer in his own way.

Adding that he has been charming females since his childhood, the actor said that he wooed a lot of ladies when he was younger. Sunil Lahri shared an incident from 3-4 years ago where he happened to be in a shop with the late actor Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He recalled that Krish was with him and he gave Janhvi smile and said that she was smitten by him.

Sunil Lahri said that he was stunned to see that he had the innate quality to charm all sort of girls. He added that Krish has that kind of personality and maybe is a good actor as well. Sunil said he was not telling about his son to anyone and was requested to talk about him.

Talking about how he prepped for his role as Lakshman, Sunil Lahri said that he did lots of homework. He revealed that he used to puff up his nostrils to portray Lakshman's angry look. The actor recalled Ramanand Sagar telling him not to downplay the role and have a balanced portrayal of the character. He added that he needed to show respect to other characters.

Further explaining the same, he said that when Lakshman finds out that it was Kaikeyi talking about the 'vanvas', he gets really furious. Sunil Lahri explained that he does not go overboard with his character then. He added that he had to maintain his cool because he knew he was talking to a mother.

