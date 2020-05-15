Sunil Lahri Shares A Throwback Picture With Arun Govil From The 'Ramayan' Sets

Actor Sunil Lahri, who is best known for his role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, often shares a lot of old pictures from the sets of the show. From sharing pictures with the crew to random pictures with the Ramayan cast, he keeps his fans entertained. He recently took to his social media and shared a rare picture from the sets of the show.

Sunil Lahri shares throwback picture with Arun Govil

In the picture, both Ram AKA Arun Govil and Lakshman are dressed up in their characters and are sitting on two chairs. The picture seems to be from the break time during the shoot. Ramanand Sagar's son Subhash Sagar and his grandson Jyoti Sagar can also be seen in the picture.

Talking about what inspired him to take up this role in an earlier interview, Sunil Lahri revealed that the character of Lakshman was inspiring to him ever since he was a child. He added that he always wanted to portray the character as a kid. He explained that as an actor, everyone wishes to find a role with numerous shades that help them to mould their acting skills. Lahri added that he found all of that in Lakshman's character.

The actor said that with Ramayan, he got a chance to play multiple emotions such as love, anger, brotherhood. He added that he got to play the character of a warrior which truly inspired him to portray such an extraordinary role. Sunil Lahri talked to a leading news portal about the respect that comes with the show Ramayan.

He said that when he thinks about the show, the first thing that comes to his mind is the madness of the audience for it. Sunil Lahri recalled how people recognised them when they were out for grocery shopping or strolling. The actor added that people would come up to greet him and touched his feet out of respect because they connected so much with the characters.

Talking about his initial thoughts on the show, Sunil Lahri said that he was not very happy in the beginning when he started doing Ramayan. The actor said that he lost a lot of work because of his commitment to the show. He said that when he looks back now, he is really happy that even after so many years, people still recognise the show and talk about it. He added that Ramayan has grown more than what it was earlier.

