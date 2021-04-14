Ramdev Baba To Grace The Stage Of 'Indian Idol 12', Will Give Yoga Tips To Contestants

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 12 is all set to take you on a festive spree with the Ramnavmi Special episode where Ramdev Baba will grace the stage with his presence. The singing-based reality show has struck a chord with the viewers. The episode will feature the top contestants singing some amazing songs enhancing the festive mode as they will give each performance with full zest. The host Jay Bhanushali, judges and young talented singers are super excited to have the biggest Yoga Guru on board as a chief guest.

Ramdev Baba to grace Indian Idol 12

The popularity of Indian Idol 12 is soaring with each season and this year different people from various fields come and perform on this stage. The upcoming weekend the Yoga sensation Ramdev baba is set to grace the show and encourage the Indian Idol 12's contestants to perform even better. He will be seen sharing yoga tips with all the contestants on the set and there will be some fun sessions on the show.

Indian Idol airs every weekend on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 pm. The show currently consists of 9 Indian Idol 12's contestants who compete with each other to get to the top 5 and later become the winner of the show. Although this week there were no eliminations, the contestants will now have to prepare themselves to compete with each other and face an elimination round. The 9 contestants on the show include Shanmukha Priya,Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Anjali Gaikwad, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Md Danish,Nihal Tauro,Sawai Bhatt and Ashish Kulkarni.

Over the weeks, several guests have appeared on the stage of Indian Idol 12. From legendary actors, Neetu Singh, Rekha, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini to popular artists from the music industry like Anu Malik, A.R Rahman, Jubin Nautiyal, and Udit Narayan have graced the show by their presence.

(Image Source: PR)

