Ranveer Brar's Journey To Becoming One Of The Finest Chefs In India

Ranveer Brar, born on February 8 1978, is an Indian chef, TV show host, judge and food stylist. He has numerous TV shows which include Breakfast Xpress, Snack Attack, Homemade, The Great Indian Rasoi, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Ranveer's Cafe, Food Tripping and Thank God It's Fryday. He is also popular for being among the judges in MasterChef India Season 4, alongside chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna. The show is an Indian version of the British competitive cooking game show, MasterChef.

Early life, Education, and Career

Ranveer Brar was born in Lucknow, India. He comes from a family of landlords. When he was young, he was inspired by the local kebab vendors in Lucknow. Later, he went to pursue his dream of acquiring Michelin Stars. Ranveer joined the Institute of Hotel Management in Lucknow to enter formally in the culinary world.

After completing his education at the IHM, he started his career by working at the Taj hotel. He then opened up several restaurants. In 2001, at Fort Aguada Beach Resort in Goa, Ranveer opened “Morisco” a seafood restaurant, “il Camino” an Italian restaurant and “Fishtail” a small open-air barbeque eatery. He became the youngest executive chef of his time in the country at the age of 25. Then, he left for Boston, Massachusetts, United States, where he opened "Banq", a fine Franco-Asian restaurant, which also won numerous awards.

Chef Brar got married to Pallavi Brar who was his a long-time girlfriend. They also have a son named Ishaan, who was born on 1st December 2014. Ranveer has also been featured among the top 50 chefs in the Indian Culinary Forum book. He has organised banquets at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and at the Prime Minister’s residence.

He cooked for several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, in the US and India. In 2016, he launched his first book, Come Into My Kitchen. He also opened an all-vegetarian fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai in December 2016 called "TAG Gourmart Kitchen". The renowned chef has won various awards and is recognised as one of the finest chefs of India.

