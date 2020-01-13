'Masterchef India' Written Update: Smritisree And Amit Argue, Mahendra Exits From Show

One of the most popular culinary competitions across the globe, MasterChef has now graced the Indian television with its sixth season. Since its inception on television, the makers of the show have managed to set up unusual Mystery Box challenges and exciting culinary tasks for the contestants, which have kept the audience hooked. Here is the written update of the latest episode.

Also Read | MasterChef India 6 December 28 Update: Contestants Compete To Win An Open-cook Challenge

MasterChef written update: January 11, 2020

The weekend episode of MasterChef witnessed the contestants in a heated kitchen pressure, as they were introduced to the famous 'Relay Challenge' by judges, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia. As mentioned by the judges, the contestants were split into a group of three and had a mere thirty seconds to handover the kitchen duties to the next teammate.

While contestants Oindrilla, Mahendra and Nandini worked together in the green team; Viji, Smritisree and Amit were seen struggling to complete the dish in the allotted time.

After tasting dishes put up by the contestants, the judges revealed that the red team captained by Akanksha won the challenge, as their dish stood out.

Also Read | 3 Tips To Remember From Chef Ranveer Brar's Masterchef Class On Lucknowi Cuisine

MasterChef written update: January 12, 2020

After failing to impress the judges' tastebuds with their dishes, the Blue and Green team faced each other in the first round of the elimination task. Introducing the new elimination challenge, the judges revealed that the contestants will be divided into pairs and to cook the same dishes with the same presentation.

However, the contestants were separated by walls and had to communicate to perfect their dish and win the challenge. After tasting their respective dishes, the judges announced that Oindrilla and Mahendroo's dishes failed to make a mark. As the show proceeded, the audience witnessed Mahendra's elimination from the show.

Also Read | This Is What Masterchef Winners From Previous Seasons Are Up To Now!

Also Read | Masterchef India Written Update Jan 4 & 5: Smritishree Impresses; Jaspal Gets Eliminated

(Promo Image: Masterchef judges in stills from MasterChef India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.