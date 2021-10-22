Ranveer Singh Learns Some Cool Belly Dance Moves From Janhvi Kapoor On 'The Big Picture'

Ranveer Singh recently made his television debut with the reality quiz show, The Big Picture. The actor will soon be joined by Bollywood's Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the weekend, for an exciting episode. Apart from playing games and enjoying loads of laughs, Sara and Ranveer ask Janhvi for a few belly dancing tips and try and match up to the level of the Dhadak actor. Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in 83, with his wife, Deepika Padukone as her co-star.

Janhvi Kapoor teaches belly dancing to Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan

In the most recent promo of the show released by Colors TV, Janhvi can be seen teaching the other two actors how to perfect the art form of belly dancing. The crash course in the dance form begins after Janhvi mentions that she learnt to belly dance during the lockdown, as she was bored at home. This is when Ranveer and Sara ask her to teach them a thing or two. The trio later dances to Nadiyon Paar, as the audience cheers them on.

Another promo released by the channel revealed that the upcoming episode of the show will see Ranveer asking Sara and Janhvi to wink. When they do so, the Simmba rates them on their performance. He mentioned that Janhvi winked more gracefully, while Sara's wink was more on the mischievous, as though she was asking him to loot a bank.

The promo also saw the trio playing games including Hula Hoop and TongueTwisters, giving the audience heaps of laughs. Sara had earlier taken to social media to share a few pictures of herself and Janhvi, from the sets of the show. The duo looked stunning in their outfits as they struck several poses for the camera. Sara penned down a meaningful caption about friendship and motivation. She also mentioned that shooting with Janhvi was also a blast whether 'at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns'. She wrote, "Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns."

(Image: Facebook/@ranveersingh, @janhvikapoor, @saraalikhan)