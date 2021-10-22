Akshay Kumar Quips 'Bala' Dance Step Could Be Harmful, Posts BTS Video With Ranveer; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most-awaited films of 2021. After seeing many delays, the film is now scheduled to release on November 5, 2021. While the makers and actors have already begun promoting the film, Akshay Kumar recently shared a funny behind-the-scenes video featuring him and Ranveer Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar recently dropped a video of him and Ranveer Singh doing the Bala dance step on Sooryavanshi's latest song, Aila Re Aillaa. In the video, the two actors were seen donning their police uniforms for the film's shoot. Ranveer then asks Akshay Kumar to do the Bala step. While performing the step, Ranveer hurts himself at which Akshay Kumar laughs. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar asked his fans to share their dance moves. Following Ranveer hurting himself, he also dropped a warning and wrote, "Here’s @ranveersingh’s and my #AilaReAillaaStep. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours. Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning."

The filmmakers released the film's latest song Aila Re Aillaa on October 21, 2021. The song is an official remake of Pritam and Nitin Raikwar's composition. It is sung by Daler Mehndi, while Tanishk Bagchi recreated its music. The new lyrics were penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Sharing the song, Akshay Kumar wrote, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now."

Details about Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is one of the most-anticipated films of 2021 and is the fourth outing in director Rohit Shetty's cop universe. After garnering praises for Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba, the director is set to bring another cop story with Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar is set to portray the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina plays the role of his wife, Aditi Sppryavanshi. The film will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Simmba Bhalerao. The film's plot will revolve around Veer Sooryavanshi and his quest to stop a terrorist attack on Mumbai. During his fight against the terrorist organisation, he is joined by Simmba and Singham.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar