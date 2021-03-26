Rashami Desai Gives Glimpses Of Her Varying Moods In New Video, Calls Herself 'savage'

Actor Rashami Desai took to Instagram on Friday and dropped a video in which she flaunted her varying moods and different outfits. The song titled I'm a Barbie Girl by Aqua played in the backdrop. The short video gave a sneak-peek into Desai's different shoots and BTS moments. Sharing the same, she wrote, "After all, There’s always a wild side to an innocent face and didn't they tell you that I was a savage?". She twirled in a grey Anarkali and also shared glimpses of her throwback shoots. As soon as the video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. "You are indeed who's never afraid to experiment," read a user's comment.

Rashami gives glimpses of her varying moods

Earlier, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared a series of pics from her latest photoshoot. In no time, her photos went viral on the image-sharing platform. Rashami donned a lemon green body-hugging dress and teamed her attire with a black-yellow dollar printed baggy coat. She complimented her look with nude makeup and smokey eyes. For the accessorising of her look, Desai wore a double-layered neckpiece and rings.

She opted for a neat hairdo and wore pencil heels. She captioned the photos as, "We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty." Mrunal Thakur, Adaa Khan, Sambhavna Seth, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many others dropped endearing comments on Rashami Desai's photos.

In the recent past, Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai's videos together surfaced on the internet. The duo met up after a long time and gave a peek into their outing while being accompanied by a few of their other friends. Ankita and Rashami shared some pictures and videos from the party. While Ankita captioned her post as, "Familia," the Uttaran star wrote, "Tu hai to I’ll be alright." Commenting on the same, a user wrote, "You guys are giving us major friendship goals!!". On the work front, Rashami was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series titled Naagin 4 and was also a part of a reality show.

(Promo source: Rashami Desai's Instagram)