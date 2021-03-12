Rashami Desai Goes Bold With An All-black Dress; Says ‘many Won't Get The New Me’

Rashami Desai took to Instagram on Friday and shared pictures of herself in a bold black outfit. She shared the sultry pictures on social media writing, "Many won't get the New Me, I put back my pieces, Differently". Actor Adaa Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Hottie," with a fire emoji. Many of Rashami's fans also liked her latest photo and showered her with praises. Take a look at the picture here as well as some of the comments left by her fans, followers and celebrity friends here.

Rashami sets the internet ablaze with her bold all-black avatar

Rashami Desai was seen wearing an all-black embellished velvet black dress with a thigh-high slit. The sleeveless dress also had a keyhole detail on the neckline and a bodycon silhouette. In another picture, she shared a full portrait of her dress to the bottom, where she wrote, "She who sets her standards high, will never have to settle for less." Devoleena Bhattacharjee also reacted to the picture with several fire emojis. Take a look!

Sharing another picture from the same photoshoot, she wrote, "Part of her mystery is how she is calm in the storm and anxious in the quiet". Take a look at the picture here.



Rashami talks about the lack of opportunities in Bollywood for TV actors

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rashami Desai opened up about the lack of opportunities for established television actors to break into the Bollywood industry. She said she feels "categorised" as an actor to appear on certain platforms, as people genuinely and intentionally ignore the good work she has done on television. She talked about the biases existing in Bollywood where a new actor who belongs to a known Bollywood star gets work, but it is quite difficult for TV actors to get any recognition. She added that influential people get better projects and "better space". She said that such a practice was "wrong", and that it was humiliating and insulting for her. She expressed that as actors, they need to be given the freedom to explore every medium and not to be segregated and stereotyped.

Rashami Desai set to star in debut web series Tandoor

The actor was last seen on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4 as Shalaka. She is all set to star in her debut web series titled Tandoor opposite Tanuj Virwani. The series is an investigative thriller that focuses on a married couple and how their lives take an unexpected turn after a murder. Rashami Desai will be essaying the role of Palak, an aspiring politician in the series. Directed by Nivedita Basu, the series is set to release on the Ullu app.

