Rashami Desai's Himachal Vlog And Other Weekend Posts By Popular Female TV Actors

Some of the popular female celebrities from the Indian television industry shared glimpses of their fun and thrilling weekend. Rashami Desai’s Himachal Vlog, Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post, Rubina Dilaik and Neha Kakkar’s celebrations and many other posts delighted fans on Instagram. Check out some of the top weekends Instagram posts by prominent female TV celebrities.

Top Instagram posts by female TV celebrities

Rubina Dilaik and Neha Kakkar's fun post

Rubina Dilaik and Neha Kakkar were seen together in one of the latest Instagram posts in which they both can be seen making a dramatic video along with Tony Kakkar, Abhinav Shukla, Riyaz Aly, Rohanpreet Singh and others. In the caption, Rubina Dilaik stated how they continued the celebrations. She then asked her fans to watch Tony sanitizing everyone, Abhinav being clueless, asking Riyaz to hold the mirror and Rohanpreet pampering his 'Nehu'.

Niti Taylor's International Day of Happiness post

Actor Niti Taylor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a vibrant photo of herself for all her fans. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a stunning floral saree along with a pair of elegant earrings. In the caption, she wished all her fans a happy International Day of Happiness and stated how she was grateful for small things, big things and everything in between. All her fans were thrilled to see her beautiful look and mentioned in the comments how cute she looked in her latest photo.

Asha Negi's Instagram update on her trainers and their conspiracy

Asha Negi posted a video in which she can be seen in a split position while she was at her gym. In the caption, she stated how when one's yoga and gym trainers conspire against them, they are stuck somewhere in a position like hers in the clip. Many of her fans dropped in tons of laughing emojis on watching her hilarious position.

Surbhi Chandna's Instgram update for Bepanah Pyaar

Surbhi Chandna recently added a couple of her ravishing photos in which she can be seen in a cool olive coloured top with a pair of denim shorts. In the caption, she announced how they were on their way to make their Monday a lot better and stated how the Bepanah Pyaar teaser was going to release. Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram was filled with numerous wishes for her on the release of the teaser and even stated how stunning she looked in her photos.

Rashami Desai's Himachal vlog

Rashami Desai’s Himachal vlog recently surfaced on social media in which she can be seen having a ball with her family. She also showcased some of her sizzling winter looks while she enjoyed on the roads of Himachal. In the caption, she stated that one who sets his or her standards high will never have to settle for less. Many of her fans complimented her on how gorgeous she looked in her video and even dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.



Image Source- Rashami Desai Instagram and Rubina Dilaik Instagram