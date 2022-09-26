Ratan Raajputh Reflects On Her Shocking Casting Couch Experience; 'Ek Bura Aadmi'

Television actor Ratan Raajputh is among the popular artists who rose to fame with her portrayal of Laali in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. she went on to feature in many other noted television shows. Following the pandemic lockdown, Ratan Rajput started her own YouTube channel on which she keeps sharing her travel stories, lockdown days and much more.

Ratan Raajputh reveals horrific casting couch experience

In her recent Vlog, she went down memory lane and recalled the time when a famous producer, in 2007, once asked her to compromise to get better opportunities. She further revealed that the 60-year-old producer was willing to spend Rs 4-5 Lakhs on her makeover and asked her to befriend him. Adding to it, she mentioned that when she asked him why would she befriend a man of his father’s age, he lost his calm with her and said that he would have slept with his own daughter if she were at her place.

Stating further, she mentioned how much she gets irritated every time she recalls this incident and reflected on how she led a respectable life in the industry without compromising for work. She even advised struggling artists to not fall for such traps and work hard for their goals instead. In the end, while recalling her meeting with the producer, Ratan Raajputh stated that such people shouldn't live anymore and added that she feels like going to him and beating him up with her shoe. She said, "Kitna leechad aadmi tha... aise insaan ko marr jana chaiye. Aaj bhi mera mann karta hai, main jau waha pe, woh aadmi mil jaaye, aur main apna joota nikal kar maru."

On the other hand, there are many other noted actors in the entertainment industry who opened up about their casting couch experiences. One of them included Shama Sikander who recently opened up about the same and revealed how many producers wished to be 'friends' with her. On the other hand, she even shed light on how she has met some nice men in Bollywood, who made her feel safe, secure, and loved rather than the only ones with wrong intentions.

Image: Instagram/@ratanraajputh