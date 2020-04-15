Ratan Raajputh Shares How She's Coping With Lockdown, Lauds PM Modi's Efforts For Nation

Television actor Ratan Raajputh has been under self-isolation in a remote village in Bihar where she is reportedly stuck since the announcement of the lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. In an interaction with a news daily, Ratan has revealed her experience while under self-isolation in a village since the lockdown and shared that she was in the village in Bihar for a project along with three others and had no idea about the situation until the lockdown was announced.

Ratan also revealed that she has been staying in a small place given to her by a local man and leading a very basic life under lockdown. She has a couple of utensils and a stove to use. Apart from that, she added, the water supply is limited and all the household chores have to be done in that short duration.

Read | Archana Puran Singh says she used to call Rakesh Bedi 'Dil' on 'Shrimaan Shrimati' sets

The actor, whose claim to fame was the serial Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi which aired in 2008, has been recording anecdotes of her time under lockdown in the village through her social media account. She also reminisced her journey of struggle to become an actor in Mumbai and recalled how she had almost nothing when she first started out in Mumbai. She had to survive on the bare essentials even then as she is currently coping with the self-isolation now.

Read | When 'Ramayan's Sita Dipika Chikhalia posed with PM Narendra Modi, LK Advani

Another interesting anecdote that the actor shared was that she had been reading the Ramayan as she found copies of the book along with the Bhagavad Gita while she cleaned the room. She also revealed that she did not think she would like writing so much. Ratan feels that the lockdown is a great time to introspect and that she has been investing her time on herself and thinking about her life.

Read | Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reacts to hilarious memes on Laxman by Twitterati

Ratan Raajputh praises PM Modi's efforts

In the end, Ratan also spoke about the initiative by the Prime Minister and urged everyone to actively co-operate during this crisis. She lauded the Government's efforts by appreciating the fact that they have been thinking about the nation's best interest in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Read | Mahhi Vij breakdowns as she misses her mom amid lockdown; pens a 'thank you' note; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.