Sanaya Irani's Net Worth And Prized Possessions Details Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read

Actor Sanaya Irani has delivered a wide range of successful movies and TV shows in his career and has been a part of nearly 16 blockbuster projects. As Sanaya Irani celebrates his 37th birthday today, on September 17, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Sanaya Irani's net worth

As per a report published in taddlr.com, Sanaya Irani’s net worth is estimated to be around 2 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes around Rs 14,73,35,000 (Rs 14.73 crores). A report published in Daily Hunt claims that actor Sanaya Irani owns a plush apartment in Mumbai, which costs around Rs 12 crores.

The actor also owns a white Skoda car, which she has been using for the past eight years, claims a YouTube channel Little Monster. The channel further adds that Sanaya Irani is the only Indian television actress to be listed in People Magazine's (India) Forty Most Beautiful Women and is among the highest-paid actors in the Indian television industry. She is married to actor Mohit Sehgal.

Sanaya Irani's projects

Sanaya Irani is best known for her role as Gunjan in the much-acclaimed TV show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. Starring Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Arjun Bijlani in the leading roles, the story of the show is about falling in love during college and developing relations, which lasts a lifetime and aired on STAR One from 2008 to 2010. The show also stars Arjun Bijlani, Navina Bole, Anupriya Kapoor and Shraddha Musale.

The actor had also played a vital role in the much-loved film, Fanaa. Starring Kajol and Aamir Khan in the leading roles, Fanaa follows the story of a sweet blind girl Zooni, who meets the flirty, fiery Rehaan during one of her performances in Delhi. However, Zooni ignores her friends' warnings and goes in a relationship with Rehaan and her life takes a turn for the worst, when she realises that he is an active member of a terrorist organisation. Directed by Kunal Kohli, Sanaya Irani plays the role of Kajol’s friend in the movie.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

