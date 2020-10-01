Rekha To Make Her Big Televison Debut With 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'; Watch Promo Clip

It seems like veteran Bollywood actor Rekha is all set to make her big television debut, with a show called Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, as recently, Viral Bhayani, on Instagram, shared an exclusive promo video of the actor from the show. The video features Rekha sitting comfortably on a wooden home swing, as she hums one of her most successful songs, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. More so, Rekha, in the video, is seen narrating the story of the upcoming show, which revolves around the life of a young police officer.

Rekha talks about love and sacrifice

In the video, Rekha speaks about how Virat sacrifices his love to fulfill his duties towards the country. More so, the actor also speaks about belonging, companionship, loneliness, and more, in the video. Watch the video here:

Fans react

Soon after the video was released on social media handles, fans of Rekha expressed their excitement to witness the actor perform magic on TV. Some fans also showered praises on the actor's look in the video. Take a look at how fans reacted to the promotional clip of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein.

Rekha- on the professional front:

Rekha kick-started her acting journey as a child actor with the film, Rangula Ratnam. Born to a famous South Indian filmmaker, Rekha shot to fame with the film, Anjana Safar. The actor became a household name after delivering successful films like Umraao Jaan, Silsila, Khoobsurat, and Khoon Bhari Maang. She last graced the big screens with Super Naani along with Randhir Kapoor.

In 2010, the actor was bestowed with the title of Padma Shri by the Government of India. Rekha also won National Award in the Best Actor-Female Category for her stellar performance as Amiran in Umrao Jaan. The actor won two Filmfare Awards in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in Koi Mil Gaya… and Krrish. The Bombay International Film Festival also honoured Rekha with a Significant Contribution to Indian Cinema award.

