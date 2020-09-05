Amid Kangana's Row With Shiv Sena, Rekha Sharma Urges Maha DGP To Provide Security To Her

On Saturday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma hit out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for abusing and threatening Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. This comes at the backdrop of the war-of-words between Shiv Sena and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'.

Taking to Twitter, the NCW chairperson shared a video where the Senior Sena leader in an interview used a derogatory term for Kangana. He further urged the Maharashtra DGP to take cognizance of the same and provide proper security to the actress upon her arrival in the state.

Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena will not be responsible. He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana. Expressing distress over the statement, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded the arrest of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik for threatening actor Kangana Ranaut. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, she said that no one can stop any Indian from entering Maharashtra. According to her, people like Sarnaik were dangerous to women and society as a whole.

Kangana vs Sena

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. The actor, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

Raut’s statement came in the wake of her tweet that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood.

