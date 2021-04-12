Ridhima Pandit Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Mother, Says 'You Keep Giving Me Signs'

On April 11, 2021, television actor Ridhima Pandit took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of throwback pictures from her childhood and recent years featuring herself and her mother. The post comes as a tribute to Ridhima Pandit's mother who passed away on April 4, 2021, at the age of 68, due to COVID-19, at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. In the pictures, Ridhima can be seen hugging and kissing her mother, while several pictures were her solo ones. Sharing the pictures, she wrote about how ‘terribly she misses her’ and further prayed that her soul rests in peace and rests in ‘power’.

Ridhima Pandit: "I can feel your presence around"

Several pictures come from the actor’s childhood where her mother held her, and the duo can be seen posing cheerfully. In other candid pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen indulging in a fun conversation as they wore their bright smiles. As for the caption, Ridhima penned a long and emotional note. She began, “Hi Mumma~Momzie~choti baby. This is how I used to call you all the time... I miss you terribly but I can feel your presence around.. you keep giving me signs..revisiting all the happy memories is what you have left us with.. thank you for dedicating your whole life to us.. so selflessly..”.

The Bahu Hamari Rajnikant continued, “I still can't believe I won't get to boast to all my friends saying 'I am sending you mummy ke haath ka gujju khaana' na maine kabhi aapse cooking seekhi shit man what are my kids going to eat...(Mother's hands' gujju food, nor have I ever learned how to cook) arre but I still feel like a kid and hate to realise I won't ever get to taste your haath ka khaana again…”. “Your name won't flash on my phone again... I won't get to yell at you for taking your medicine or eating poorly... (God!! You were famous for that)... Even though you were ailing.. you only pulled through the last five years for me :) I know Mumma I know... and I am happy that all your pain and suffering has finally ended I can feel you beaming from up there.. blessing us all I love you Ma.. always and forever...”, she wrote.

“No more pain.. only happiness.. you truly deserve to Rest in Peace but I know you will Rest in ’Power’. Love you my best Maa I know you will walk beside me Always and forever”. As soon as the pictures hit the internet, many of her celebrity friends sent her condolences and love. Several others prayed that her mother’s soul rests in peace.

A peek into Ridhima Pandit's photos

