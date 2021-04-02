Rithvik Dhanjani-Surbhi Jyoti Bid Adieu To Maldives, Former Calls Trip Totally 'worth It'

Actors Surbhi Jyoti, Srishty Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani, Arryaman Seth, and others, flew off to the Maldives for a holiday and have been sharing many glimpses from their vacay. The Qubool Hai 2.0 actor and the Pavitra Rishta star took to Instagram on Friday morning and bid adieu to their trip. Sharing a video that gave an overview of her trip, Jyoti wrote, "Maldives, you are beautiful," whereas Rithvik shared a bunch of pictures with his gang and penned, "Maldives you’ve been amazing. A short trip but totally worth it. Thank you for such wonderful hospitality."

Rithvik and Surbhi bid adieu to the Maldives

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's videos from the destination also sparked dating rumours. The duo teamed up for the 'So Pretty challenge' by Reyanna Maria and danced around in their villa. Rithvik wrote, "Only if every travel was just a tap away." As soon as the video was up on the internet, several users took to the comments section to react to it. A fan wrote, "Oh what happened to Asha Negi?", whereas another user asked, "Is she your new girlfriend?". Many also swooned over the duo's camaraderie and dropped endearing comments.

For her trip, Surbhi Jyoti pulled off a series of vibrant outfits and shared many pics while flaunting her bikinis. In one of the photos, she was enjoying her hotel view while panning the camera everywhere. In another post, she relaxed by the beach and basked in the heat. For the first day, she sported a blue and yellow skirt bikini and for another, she wore loose palazzos with a bralette.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti reprised the role of Zoya in the recent web series, Qubool Hai 2.0, a spin-off of the acclaimed drama, of the same name. Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, Qubool Hai 2.0 premiered on March 12 on the digital streaming platform, ZEE5, and also stars Karan Singh Grover, Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi, and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Rithvik Dhanjani returned as a host in the 4th season of Super Dancer along with Paritosh Tripathi on Sony. The latter shared many BTS videos from the sets of the show.