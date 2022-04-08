Roadies 18: Sonu Sood Opens Up On Replacing Rannvijay Singha; Says 'There Was No Pressure'

After carving a niche for himself in the film industry, actor Sonu Sood is all set to make his television debut. The Simmba star has donned the hat of a host for the 18th edition of the stun-based reality TV show, Roadies. Before him, Rannvijay Singha, who won the first season of the show back in 2003, appeared on the show as a host and coach for 18 years. As the premiere of Roadies 18 nears, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the series to the masses.

Speaking of which, during a press conference on Thursday, Sonu Sood opened up about stepping in the shoes of Rannvijay Singha. While doing so, the actor revealed that he did not feel any 'pressure' replacing the prior host in Roadies 18.

Sonu Sood opens up on replacing Rannvijay Singha

Sonu Sood revealed that hosting Roadies 18 has been his 'most special experience' in the past 20 years. He believes that even after travelling across the world, his journey with the stunt-based reality show tops it all. He said, "Doing the show was one of my most special experiences of the last 20 years. I’ve done so many movies, travelled across the world, done so many stunts, but this was the most special one. There was no pressure at all,” as per PTI.

Titled 'MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa', the 18th edition is set against the backdrop of South Africa. According to Sood, the new twists and turns of the show, demands all the new contestants to be 'absolutely real'. For those unaware, the upcoming season will see debut roadies competing against former contestants of the show.

Talking more about his experience on the show, Sonu Sood added, "On the very first day, I connected with the contestants. I knew I had to be a Roadie myself, experience what they’re experiencing. We spent 45 days in South Africa, and every single day was a learning experience. We lived our lives the way we always wanted during our college day". Roadies 18 is scheduled to release on April 8.

Image: Instagram/@rannvijaysingha/@sonu_sood