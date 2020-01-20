Rohit Shetty Is Back With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'; Here Are The Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi is among the most loved reality television shows. It is an adaptation of the popular American reality show, Fear Factor and has been loved by fans in the country. Popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and this time it seems like Shetty is set to turn professor for his students at his ‘darr ki university,' and wreak havoc upon the contestants.

A promo of KKK 10 dropped and it showcases TV actors Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, choreographer Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji and comedian Balraj Sayal as students. The Golmaal director is all set to turn host for the sixth time. The season was shot in Bulgaria in 2019. In the previous season, Punit J Pathak toook home the winner's trophy.

From the clip, it can be seen that Karan, Karishma, Shivin among others are dressed in a school uniform and they are welcomed to Bulgaria by the Singham director Rohit Shetty. What is special about this welcome is that it is in the signature Rohit Shetty style with the roar of the lion.

As the promo begins, Shetty walks in style and mentions that he likes to hear screams of people in fear. As soon as he introduces himself, animals are unleashed on the students and Karishma, Karan, Dharmesh, Shivin, Tejesswi all run to hide in fear. That was a rather nerve wrecking hint on what fcan be expected from this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is being anticipated that this sesason would be a roller coaster ride for the contestants, where they will not only be required to confront their fears but also make tough choices.

