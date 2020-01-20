Rohit Shetty-hosted Show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Has Had THESE Scary Stunts Through Seasons

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian TV series based on the American series, Fear Factor. It is an Indian stunt reality TV series that features on the Colors TV channel. Firstly, this TV reality show was launched as Fear Factor India on Sony TV, later was sold to Colors TV and was relaunched on 21 July 2008 as Khatron Ke Khiladi. After 10 seasons of this show, the hosts of the show have changed many times. The first two seasons were hosted by Akshay Kumar, then he was replaced by Priyanka Chopra in Season 3. The 4th season was again hosted by Akshay Kumar, and after that, the 5th and 6th season was hosted by Rohit Shetty. Arjun Kapoor was the host for Season 7, but then Rohit Shetty again hosted seasons 8, 9 and 10.

Khatron Ke Khiladi features some really scary and entertaining stunts that make the viewers amazed. People love to watch such stunts which makes them excited. So, here are some of the nail-biting and scariest tasks and stunts performed in the show.

Scariest tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Task 1 - Meet the Crocodiles

This task was one of the scariest stunts of all, in which the contestants were sealed inside a dark room with three crocodiles and 10 dead chickens. The contestants had to find the hidden key inside the chicken which will help in opening one of the two shutters. The other scary part is that the shutter was also occupied by more baby crocodiles with a key attached to one of them. As soon as the baby crocodiles crawl inside the room, the contestant has to find the key, open the second shutter to get the flag and end the task. This task had to be performed in a crawled position.

Task 2 - Creepy Crawlies

This another scary task was to be performed in a pair of two. Among those two partners, one had to lie in a box full of worms, snakes, and scorpions and the other partner had to put their hand inside three boxes which were occupied with scary insects to take out the codes. If one partner gets all the codes out, then only they can unlock their partner.

Task 3 - Waking the Dead

In this task, the contestants were locked in the coffin wherein they had to find a set of keys to get out of that coffin. This scary task had to be performed alone without any partner. The scary part about this task was that the contestants were accompanied by rats and other creatures.

