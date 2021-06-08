Rohit Verma Says Nisha Rawal And Karan Mehra Are "precious" To Him But He'll Support Her

The recent controversy surrounding television actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal has created a lot of speculations in the television industry. Allegations have been made on Mehra that he had physically abused Nisha, which ultimately led to his arrest last week. Celebrity designer Rohit Verma has recently opened up on the matter in his recent interaction with an entertainment portal. He gave updates about the health status of Nisha and showed his solidarity towards her. While he admitted that he is a well-wisher for both, he would be supporting his “best friend” Nisha.

Rohit Verma stands in support of Nisha Rawal

The pictures of Nisha’s face filled with blood and bruises have gone viral on social media, which has led to a huge outpour of support for the actor. Rohit Verma has been among the vocal personalities to show support towards her. He admitted in his interaction with Pinkvilla that while he wishes Karan “all the best in life”, he took a stand in favour of his “best friend” Nisha who he has known for many years. He added that both of them are “precious” to him but he has no relationship with Mehra, hence he is supporting his friend.

However, he refused to comment on whether the couple has any plans to pursue this matter in court. While Nisha elaborated on his alleged extra-marital affair and abusive behaviour in a recent press conference, Karan has not made any statement on this development. Manav Gohil, who was Nisha’s co-star in Shaadi Mubarak, also made a statement on this matter. While he confessed that he knew nothing about it, he expressed that he was heartbroken after learning about the controversy. Further updates on the matter are expected to be divulged soon.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had married each other in 2012 and had welcomed their first child a few years back. Mehra is best known for his roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatmal E Ishq among others. On the other hand, Nisha has also starred in popular shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Kesar and more.

