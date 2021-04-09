Ronit Roy Shares A Picture Of Himself Getting COVID-19 Vaccination; Take A Look

Ronit Roy recently joined the list of celebrities who have received the coronavirus vaccine. He took to Instagram to share his health update revealing that he got vaccinated. He also posted a picture of himself receiving the vaccine at a centre. Take a look at Ronit Roy's Instagram post below.

Ronit Roy gets vaccinated

Ronit Roy wore a black t-shirt and black mask while looking into the camera. He captioned his post by simply writing, “#vaccinationdone” along with a tick mark emoji. Fans took to the comments section and showered love on his post. One wrote, “So happy for you.” Others dropped multiple hearts and more.

Some celebs who got vaccinated recently

A week ago, Ronit’s brother, Rohit Roy and his wife also got vaccinated. They got vaccinated at the Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. The couple posted pictures on Instagram while they posed at the camera with smiles in front of the #VaccineWarriors placards. In his caption, Rohit wrote, “I implore everybody who’s eligible, to get their shot ASAP and make the world a slightly safer place... Manasi and I got our shots and we are absolutely fine! Of course we gotta follow due protocol till the pandemic continues but there is no reason NOT to take your vaccine when it’s due. Let’s beat this sh*t! Together! Thank you @nanavatihospital for the smooth process. @manasijoshiroy.” On the other hand, sharing a picture, his wife, Manasi Joshi Roy wrote, “And it’s done @rohitboseroy.”

Sanjay Dutt is also an addition to the list of celebs who got vaccinated. The actor took to Twitter and shared the news. He also appreciated the team of doctors and the hospital staff. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!”

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

Neena Gupta got vaccinated a month ago. She shared a video of her receiving the vaccination on Instagram. She wore a mask and prepared herself for the shot. In the video, she spoke in Hindi and said, "Getting the vaccine, I am very scared but I still came here.” In her caption, she wrote, “Lag gaya ji teeka. Thank you @hindujahospital.”

