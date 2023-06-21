Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Travel Back To Where It All Started On Wedding Anniversary

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla completed five years of togetherness on Wednesday (June 21). On the special occasion, the latter penned a special post for his wife. He also gave a glimpse of the location where he first proposed to Rubina.

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla celebrate 5th anniversary

On the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary, the couple celebrated the day by retaking the same Churdhar trek where Abhinav Shukla had proposed to Rubina Dilaik. The actor took to social media to express his emotions about this momentous occasion. He credited the blessings of Mahadev for the successful five years of their marriage. He reminisced about their growth as a couple, both physically and emotionally, and highlighted their strength and youthfulness.

Alobng with a picture of the couple during the trek, Abhinav jokingly mentioned that his beard looked grey because he applied sunscreen. In response, Rubina called him the 'best partner' and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. Captioning the photo, he wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev its 5 years! Same trek where I had planned on proposing her. #churdhar @rubinadilaik together, stronger, fitter & younger ! Oh BTW thats sunscreen on my beard!"

(Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla at the Churdhar Trek | Image: Abhinav Shukla/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla spend time in Shimla

Recently, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were involved in an accident. After recovering from the injuries, the couple visited Rubina's hometown Shimla. They decided to take a break and spend time with her loved ones in the picturesque atmosphere of her home. She shared a vlog on her YouTube channel and expressed her love for the serenity and beauty of Shimla and mentioned that being close to her family was comforting after the accident.