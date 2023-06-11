Rubina Dilaik Shares Health Update With Fans After Being Involved In A Road Accident

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her social media handles to share an update regarding her health after she met with a car accident. The actress revealed that she hit her lower back and head due to the impact of the accident. However, she ran some medical tests and has been doing fine.

The news about the car accident was shared by Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla on his Twitter handle. He tweeted that the incident that occurred with him can happen to anyone. He further disclosed that the accident was caused by another driver jumping traffic lights whilst using the phone.

Abhinav Shukla requested the Mumbai police to take strict action against the accused as they showed no remorse and even stood at the scene with a smile. He also gave their fans a sigh of relief by mentioning that Rubina has been doing fine after her medical procedure. The Choti Bahu actress was quick to respond to her husband's tweet and talked about her injuries and how she went into a state of shock. She said that the reports were fine and legal action was initiated against the reckless lorry driver. She urged the citizens to be mindful on the road and follow the traffic rules for safety.

(Rubina Dilaik shares a health update with her fans. | Image: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

More on Rubina Dilaik's accident

(Rubina Dilaik and her husband file a complaint against the reckless driver. | Image: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

