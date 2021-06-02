Rubina Dilaik Channels Her Inner 'boss Lady', Says She's 'woman Of Boundaries & Standards'

Rubina Dilaik recently channelled her inner boss-lady and spoke about being a woman of "boundaries" and "standards". On Tuesday, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of photographs of herself flaunting her bold look and quirky accessories, along with addressing judgments by the ones who deem her "arrogant" and "superior". Soon after her pictures surfaced on Instagram, netizens not only showered her look with compliments but also gave the caption of her post a thumbs up.

Rubina Dilaik's photos as "Boss Lady" are all things "insanely beautiful" for fans

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been in the news lately as the former has been living with her family in Shimla ever since her COVID-19 recovery while the latter is currently busy shooting for Colors TV's much-awaited reality stunt show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Post-recovery, the Choti Bahu actor has been utilising her leisure time during her stay in her hometown by giving fans a peek into her me-time and sharing inspirational as well as hilarious posts on social media. Yesterday, i.e. June 1, Rubina kicked off the month with a bang, by posting a bunch of stunning photographs of her statement look along with a powerful message for all the women.

In the photographs posted by her, the 33-year-old rocked a black bodycon dress with buttoned details and a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with gold accessories and a choker necklace, which read "Boss Lady". Rubina rounded off her look with dewy makeup and bold red lips. Along with posting the photos, she wrote: "Who judge you as arrogant and superior don’t know that you are a woman of boundaries and standards! (sic)".

Check out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post below:

In no time after her photos surfaced on social media, they instantly went viral and garnered immense love from netizens. With over a whopping 405k likes, more than 20k users flocked to the comment section of her IG post to share their reactions to the same. While most of the individuals were all-praise about her look, many users also lauded the "savage" caption of her post.

Take a look at some reactions below:

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.